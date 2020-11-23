CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

208 FPUS51 KBOX 230916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

CTZ002-232100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-232100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ004-232100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

