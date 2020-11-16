CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
857 FPUS51 KBOX 160916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
CTZ002-162100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-162100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-162100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
