CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

857 FPUS51 KBOX 160916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather