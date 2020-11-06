CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

_____

571 FPUS51 KBOX 060915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

CTZ002-062100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-062100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-062100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

