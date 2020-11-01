CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

652 FPUS51 KBOX 010616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

CTZ002-010900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-010900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-010900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s through sunrise. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

