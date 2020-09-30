CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
246 FPUS51 KBOX 300816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
CTZ002-302000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ003-302000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ004-302000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 55 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
