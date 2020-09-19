CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

333 FPUS51 KBOX 191653

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1252 PM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

CTZ002-192000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1252 PM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-192000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1252 PM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-192000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1252 PM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

