CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

356 FPUS51 KBOX 230716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

316 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CTZ002-230830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

316 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-230830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

316 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-230830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

316 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

