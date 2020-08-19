CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
332 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
332 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
332 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
332 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
