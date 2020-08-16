CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
