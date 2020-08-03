CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

CTZ002-032000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy and humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 25 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ003-032000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Very windy and humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ004-032000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Very windy

and humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

