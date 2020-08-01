CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
934 FPUS51 KBOX 010516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
CTZ002-010800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
CTZ003-010800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not
as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ004-010800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
