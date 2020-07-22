CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

539 FPUS51 KBOX 220816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

CTZ002-222000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-222000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-222000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

