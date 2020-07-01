CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

_____

669 FPUS51 KBOX 010815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather