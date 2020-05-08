CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

577 FPUS51 KBOX 080816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

CTZ002-082000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-082000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers or snow in the

morning. Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-082000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

