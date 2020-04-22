CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around

40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

