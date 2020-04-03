CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020
_____
486 FPUS51 KBOX 030816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020
CTZ002-032000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-032000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-032000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
