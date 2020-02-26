CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

