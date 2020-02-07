CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, freezing

rain and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times this morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

