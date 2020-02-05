CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
_____
797 FPUS51 KBOX 050916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020
CTZ002-052100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain with possible rain with sleet and snow
likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Little or no
additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-052100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain with possible rain with sleet and snow
likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Little or no
additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Much cooler with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-052100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with pockets of freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain with possible rain with sleet and snow
likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Little or no
additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
