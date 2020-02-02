CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
_____
989 FPUS51 KBOX 020915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
CTZ002-022100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-022100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-022100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather