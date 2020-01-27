CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
_____
202 FPUS51 KBOX 270916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Jan 27 2020
CTZ002-272100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-272100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-272100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather