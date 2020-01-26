CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
_____
673 FPUS51 KBOX 260916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Jan 26 2020
CTZ002-262100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-262100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-262100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
