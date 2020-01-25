CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

006 FPUS51 KBOX 250915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

CTZ002-252100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ003-252100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-252100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather