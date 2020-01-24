CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

960 FPUS51 KBOX 240915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020

CTZ002-242100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-242100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ004-242100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

