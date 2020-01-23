CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020
_____
942 FPUS51 KBOX 230918
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
417 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
CTZ002-232100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
418 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-232100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
418 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-232100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
418 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather