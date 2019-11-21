CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

_____

300 FPUS51 KBOX 210916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

CTZ002-212100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-212100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-212100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

