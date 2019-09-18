CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

711 FPUS51 KBOX 180816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

