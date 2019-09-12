CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

757 FPUS51 KBOX 120816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

CTZ002-122000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-122000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-122000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather