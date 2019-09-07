CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
_____
742 FPUS51 KBOX 070816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019
CTZ002-072000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ003-072000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ004-072000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather