CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

_____

397 FPUS51 KBOX 010816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

