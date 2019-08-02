CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
_____
623 FPUS51 KBOX 020816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
CTZ002-022000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ003-022000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ004-022000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
