CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

500 FPUS51 KBOX 270816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019

CTZ002-272000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-272000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-272000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

