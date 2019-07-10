CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

475 FPUS51 KBOX 101716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

CTZ002-102000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-102000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-102000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather