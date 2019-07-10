CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

166 FPUS51 KBOX 100516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

CTZ002-100800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-100800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-100800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

