CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

828 FPUS51 KALY 020814

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

CTZ001-021600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ013-021600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather