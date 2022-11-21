CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

150 FPUS51 KALY 210830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210823

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

CTZ001-211600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-211600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

