CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

_____

234 FPUS51 KALY 230740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather