CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

411 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

411 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

411 AM EDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

