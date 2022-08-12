CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

343 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

343 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

