CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

762 FPUS51 KALY 010813

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

CTZ001-012015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

413 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-012015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

413 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

