CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

021 FPUS51 KALY 130737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

CTZ001-132000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-132000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

