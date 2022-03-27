CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

497 FPUS51 KALY 270800

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270758

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

358 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

358 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

