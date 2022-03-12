CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

327 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas

of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

327 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas

of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Much colder with

lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

