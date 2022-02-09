CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

_____

413 FPUS51 KALY 090942

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090929

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

429 AM EST Wed Feb 9 2022

CTZ001-092100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

429 AM EST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ013-092100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

429 AM EST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather