CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 _____ 311 FPUS51 KALY 240805 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 240804 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 CTZ001-242100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ CTZ013-242100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$