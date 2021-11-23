CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ 806 FPUS51 KALY 230817 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 230815 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021 CTZ001-232100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-232100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather