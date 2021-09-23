CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

_____

587 FPUS51 KALY 230747

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021

CTZ001-232015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

347 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler

with lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-232015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

347 AM EDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather