CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

256 FPUS51 KALY 050746

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

345 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

345 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

