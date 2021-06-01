CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

_____

068 FPUS51 KALY 010723

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010719

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

CTZ001-012000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ013-012000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather