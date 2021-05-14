CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

443 FPUS51 KALY 140717

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140716

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

316 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

